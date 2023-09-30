Previous
Pine tree reflection by helstor365
Photo 1014

Pine tree reflection

Went for a walk in the woods today. It's been a while since I did that and it was nice to be back!
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
