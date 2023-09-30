Sign up
Photo 1014
Pine tree reflection
Went for a walk in the woods today. It's been a while since I did that and it was nice to be back!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1172
photos
78
followers
32
following
277% complete
1014
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X20
Taken
30th September 2023 12:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
pine
,
reflection
