Previous
Photo 1015
Autumn in suburbia
The first camera I reached for after a month of Fujifilm was the old Olympus E-P1 :-)
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
October 1st, 2023
