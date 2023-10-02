Previous
Wildflower by helstor365
I just wanted to see how close I could get with the 15-45mm kit lens and if I could get some nice blurry background with a lens that is only f/6.3 at the long end.
Corinne C ace
Beautiful bokeh
October 2nd, 2023  
Diana ace
I love the dof and beautiful tones!
October 2nd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 2nd, 2023  
