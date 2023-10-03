Previous
Man with backpack :-) by helstor365
Photo 1017

Man with backpack :-)

The title reminds me of my favourite line from Fawlty Towers:

Can't we get you on Mastermind, Sybil? Next contestant: Mrs. Sybil Fawlty from Torquay. Specialist subject - the bleedin' obvious.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Excellent pops of vibrant colour
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
An intriguing street picture. Colors are fantastic and the subject mysterious with a nice reflection.
October 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise