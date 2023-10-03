Sign up
Previous
Photo 1017
Man with backpack :-)
The title reminds me of my favourite line from Fawlty Towers:
Can't we get you on Mastermind, Sybil? Next contestant: Mrs. Sybil Fawlty from Torquay. Specialist subject - the bleedin' obvious.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
3
2
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1176
photos
78
followers
32
following
1010
1011
1012
1013
1014
1015
1016
1017
1011
1012
1013
159
1014
1015
1016
1017
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-GX800
Taken
3rd October 2023 11:18am
Boxplayer
ace
Excellent pops of vibrant colour
October 3rd, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
October 3rd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An intriguing street picture. Colors are fantastic and the subject mysterious with a nice reflection.
October 3rd, 2023
