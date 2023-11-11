Previous
Contre-jour by helstor365
Photo 1056

Contre-jour

This autumn is now officially the driest in Bergen since 1990!
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Love the shadows.
November 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Gorgeous backlighting and shadows.
November 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise