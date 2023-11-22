Previous
Empty and wet by helstor365
Bad weather in most of Norway today. Apparently caused by a large low-pressure in the North Sea. Quite windy and wet on the coast and windy and lots of snow inland.
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Chris Cook ace
Grey and gloomy. But the light in the buildings brightens it up a bit.
November 22nd, 2023  
