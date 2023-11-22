Sign up
Photo 1067
Photo 1067
Empty and wet
Bad weather in most of Norway today. Apparently caused by a large low-pressure in the North Sea. Quite windy and wet on the coast and windy and lots of snow inland.
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1248
photos
82
followers
31
following
292% complete
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1063
179
180
1064
1065
181
1066
1067
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
22nd November 2023 10:41am
Privacy
Public
Tags
wet
Chris Cook
ace
Grey and gloomy. But the light in the buildings brightens it up a bit.
November 22nd, 2023
