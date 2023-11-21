Sign up
Previous
Photo 1066
Balancing act!
I screwed up both my composition and my timing... but it resulted in a fun photo at least.
So is it a tiny man walking on a normal sized bench or is it a normal sized man walking on a huge bench? :-)
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
John Falconer
Great balancing act!!
November 21st, 2023
