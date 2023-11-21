Previous
Balancing act! by helstor365
Photo 1066

Balancing act!

I screwed up both my composition and my timing... but it resulted in a fun photo at least.

So is it a tiny man walking on a normal sized bench or is it a normal sized man walking on a huge bench? :-)
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
292% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great balancing act!!
November 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise