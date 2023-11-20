Sign up
Photo 1065
Exotic wildlife in Bergen... :-)
He was very shy and sat completely still while I tried to get a clear shot :-)
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
1063
1064
1065
1061
178
1062
1063
179
180
1064
1065
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
20th November 2023 10:49am
Tags
panda
Chris Cook
ace
How very accommodating of him, lol.
November 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Funny
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lol, I think he is probably still sitting there ;-)
November 20th, 2023
