Previous
Spotted! by helstor365
Photo 1064

Spotted!

Something different today. Just walking around an old industrial site and taking some photos with my latest camera buy; a Canon G12 from 2010.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great colourful shot
November 19th, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
The faded colors give the scene such character
November 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise