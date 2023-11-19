Sign up
Photo 1064
Spotted!
Something different today. Just walking around an old industrial site and taking some photos with my latest camera buy; a Canon G12 from 2010.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1244
photos
81
followers
31
following
291% complete
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G12
Taken
19th November 2023 1:27pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
industrial
,
urbex
John Falconer
ace
Great colourful shot
November 19th, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
The faded colors give the scene such character
November 19th, 2023
