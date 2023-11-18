Sign up
Previous
Photo 1063
Sunrise
It was one of those mornings when I just had to grab my camera and get out :-)
Despite what the camera says, the time was 8:37 :-)
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
