Previous
Colourful houses by helstor365
Photo 1154

Colourful houses

What a difference a day makes from yesterday's colourful benches on a miserable day to today's colourful houses on a beautiful winter day here in Bergen.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
316% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise