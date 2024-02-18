Previous
Going places... by helstor365
Photo 1155

Going places...

Last day with the Samsung ST30. Went for a walk around an area in Bergen with old, brick/concrete apartment buildings. Perfect for the ST30's "Retro" picture style.

This camera will be relegated to the "fun/lomo" cameras category. It does some things well (like the Retro style but IQ is not there for any serious use. It is also too small - I have dropped it once this week and almost dropped it several times and I keep pushing buttons I don't mean to push just by holding it.It is not worth anything so no point in trying to sell it (and it doesn't take up much space :-)

I'm keeping my fun/lomo cameras because they are cameras that challenge me when I pick them up and they make me look at things differently - a bit like only shooting prime lenses like I did in February 2022

https://365project.org/helstor365/365/2022-02
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

Photo Details

