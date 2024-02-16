Sign up
Photo 1153
No takers today
I haven't been to town for ages. Today wasn't the best day for it. It was a typical Bergen winter day: grey, wet and cold and nobody was tempted to have a rest on these colourful benches :-)
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1377
photos
89
followers
33
following
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
1152
1153
1148
223
1149
1150
1151
1152
224
1153
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SAMSUNG ST30
Taken
16th February 2024 11:27am
1 week-1 camera
,
st30
Diana
ace
What an awful day to be out, the colourful benches don't help.
February 16th, 2024
