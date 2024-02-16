Previous
No takers today by helstor365
Photo 1153

No takers today

I haven't been to town for ages. Today wasn't the best day for it. It was a typical Bergen winter day: grey, wet and cold and nobody was tempted to have a rest on these colourful benches :-)
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

What an awful day to be out, the colourful benches don't help.
February 16th, 2024  
