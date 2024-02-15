Sign up
Photo 1152
Nuts gone :-)
I'm not enjoying shooting with this camera. I have to adapt to the camera and what it can do. Probably good for my creativity since I have to get out of "autopilot" but very limiting and tiring.
I think this one has to be treated as a digital lomography camera. Lomography is fun but you have to be in the mood to do it - obviously this week I'm not :-)
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
st30
Karen
ace
Terrific different textures of the cracked shells - really neat when you put the variety all together like that.
February 15th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the shapes and textures. Sounds as if you need to get rid of this one ;-)
February 15th, 2024
