Nuts gone :-) by helstor365
I'm not enjoying shooting with this camera. I have to adapt to the camera and what it can do. Probably good for my creativity since I have to get out of "autopilot" but very limiting and tiring.

I think this one has to be treated as a digital lomography camera. Lomography is fun but you have to be in the mood to do it - obviously this week I'm not :-)
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Helge E. Storheim

Karen
Terrific different textures of the cracked shells - really neat when you put the variety all together like that.
February 15th, 2024  
Diana
I love the shapes and textures. Sounds as if you need to get rid of this one ;-)
February 15th, 2024  
