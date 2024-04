Misty

New week, new camera :-) This week I am shooting Fujifilm X-T2 - the camera I bought a few years ago to be my new EDC camera but never really warmed up to. I have no idea why. It is a great camera with top IQ but for some reason I like the Canon M system better! We'll see if my opinion changes this week ;-)



Anyway, thick fog and mist here this morning so I had a really nice, early walk around the lake with the Fuji camera.