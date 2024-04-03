Sign up
Photo 1200
Photo 1200
Daffodil
Something a bit different today. I shot this with the X-T2 and "freelensing" an EF mount Sigma macro lens. Focusing was done by moving the lens and camera back and forth until things looked (sort of) in focus :-)
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1451
photos
86
followers
34
following
1193
1194
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
249
1196
250
1197
251
1198
1199
1200
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:26am
Tags
x-t2
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Now that sure is something different.
April 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
April 3rd, 2024
