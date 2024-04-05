Sign up
Previous
Photo 1202
White bicycle
Had to go to the dentist today.... almost 450 euros it cost me. I could have bought a really nice camera for that amount :-)
Anyway, at least I got a few nice urban/street shots with my Fujifilm X-T2 while I was in town.
5th April 2024
5th Apr 24
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1455
photos
86
followers
34
following
Tags
x-t2
,
1 week-1 camera
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Flott og hyggelig bilde.
Kan fort bli dyrt hos tannlegen ja...
April 5th, 2024
Kan fort bli dyrt hos tannlegen ja...