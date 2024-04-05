Previous
White bicycle by helstor365
White bicycle

Had to go to the dentist today.... almost 450 euros it cost me. I could have bought a really nice camera for that amount :-)

Anyway, at least I got a few nice urban/street shots with my Fujifilm X-T2 while I was in town.
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Flott og hyggelig bilde.
Kan fort bli dyrt hos tannlegen ja...
April 5th, 2024  
