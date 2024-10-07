Previous
Bergen reflection by helstor365
Bergen reflection

I was lucky that there was no wind so the water in this shallow, artificial pond was like a mirror
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Boxplayer ace
Superbly done
October 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wonderful shot
October 7th, 2024  
Diana ace
Awesome reflections.
October 7th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Perfect geometry for this mirroring!
October 7th, 2024  
