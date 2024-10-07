Sign up
Previous
Photo 1387
Bergen reflection
I was lucky that there was no wind so the water in this shallow, artificial pond was like a mirror
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
4
4
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
368
1383
1384
369
1385
370
1386
1387
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
7th October 2024 11:37am
reflection
houses
architecture
norway
bergen
Boxplayer
Superbly done
October 7th, 2024
Casablanca
Wonderful shot
October 7th, 2024
Diana
Awesome reflections.
October 7th, 2024
Vincent
Perfect geometry for this mirroring!
October 7th, 2024
