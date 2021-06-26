Sign up
13 / 365
Sunburn selfie
Got sunburned because I forgot to put suntan lotion on my face before going out with a boat yesterday.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
26th June 2021 3:38pm
Tags
sunburn
,
selfie
Christopher Cox
ace
Great self-portrait. Very dignified
June 26th, 2021
