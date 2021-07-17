Previous
Next
Leopard slug by helstor365
17 / 365

Leopard slug

I don't see this one very often which is sad because it is a natural enemy of the brown slug (Spanish slug) which is an unwanted species in Norway.
17th July 2021 17th Jul 21

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
4% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise