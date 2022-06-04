Sign up
45 / 365
New (old) camera day :-)
This little beauty is a very special camera. It is an Olympus Pen E-P1, the first Micro Four Thirds camera Olympus made in 2009 (Panasonic was already selling the G1 and the GH1).
It is in very good condition and looks almost new. I have taken a few test shots with it and the images look great.
4th June 2022
4th Jun 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot S95
Taken
4th June 2022 4:35pm
Tags
olympus
,
e-pl1
moni kozi
ace
It looks great indeed. It looks very much alike my PEN which is 9. But my 14-42 mm lens looks completely different.
June 4th, 2022
