Previous
Next
New (old) camera day :-) by helstor365
45 / 365

New (old) camera day :-)

This little beauty is a very special camera. It is an Olympus Pen E-P1, the first Micro Four Thirds camera Olympus made in 2009 (Panasonic was already selling the G1 and the GH1).

It is in very good condition and looks almost new. I have taken a few test shots with it and the images look great.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
It looks great indeed. It looks very much alike my PEN which is 9. But my 14-42 mm lens looks completely different.
June 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise