New camera day (again :-)

I sold 3 cameras in the last 30 days and I told myself that I wasn't going to buy anything new until I had sold a few more....



But then this beauty showed up and I had money to spend :-)



This camera was bought new in 2013, was tested and put back in the box. There it stayed until today when I bought it. As new with less than 100 shots taken.



I am ready to dust the cobwebs off this camera and put it to (hopefully) good use :-)



The photo from the fish market was one of the test shots I took today.