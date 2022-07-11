Sign up
Previous
Next
51 / 365
New camera day (again :-)
I sold 3 cameras in the last 30 days and I told myself that I wasn't going to buy anything new until I had sold a few more....
But then this beauty showed up and I had money to spend :-)
This camera was bought new in 2013, was tested and put back in the box. There it stayed until today when I bought it. As new with less than 100 shots taken.
I am ready to dust the cobwebs off this camera and put it to (hopefully) good use :-)
The photo from the fish market was one of the test shots I took today.
11th July 2022
11th Jul 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
9
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
11th July 2022 7:48pm
Tags
fujifilm
,
compact camera
,
x20
