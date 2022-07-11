Previous
New camera day (again :-) by helstor365
51 / 365

New camera day (again :-)

I sold 3 cameras in the last 30 days and I told myself that I wasn't going to buy anything new until I had sold a few more....

But then this beauty showed up and I had money to spend :-)

This camera was bought new in 2013, was tested and put back in the box. There it stayed until today when I bought it. As new with less than 100 shots taken.

I am ready to dust the cobwebs off this camera and put it to (hopefully) good use :-)

The photo from the fish market was one of the test shots I took today.
Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
