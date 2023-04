Canon PowerShot Pro 1

Today's rose photo was taken with a Canon PowerShot Pro 1



I've had this camera for about 3 weeks and today was the first time I tried it! I've just been too tired :-(

It is a bridge camera from 2004 with an 8MP CCD sensor and a 28-200mm lens. The lens is quite unique in that it is a "red ring" L-lens (Canon's top of the line lenses) and it is the only time Canon has put an L lens on a fixed lens camera.



Hope to take it out soon to take some more photos with it.