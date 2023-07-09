Sign up
131 / 365
Street lamp
A very different shot, but taken in the same area as my other shot today
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Tags
norway
,
bergen
