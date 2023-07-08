Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
130 / 365
Claudia and the penguin
Had a nice trip out to the coast today. I've been meaning to photograph one of these steel penguins with a person for scale and today was the day :-)
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1060
photos
74
followers
33
following
35% complete
View this month »
123
124
125
126
127
128
129
130
Latest from all albums
925
926
927
129
928
929
130
930
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X-T2
Taken
8th July 2023 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
Joan Robillard
ace
Cool
July 8th, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and framing.
July 8th, 2023
Karen
ace
An interesting sculpture - what a beautiful day!
July 8th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
Great shot.
July 8th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close