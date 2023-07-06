Previous
Pigeon and man with suitcase by helstor365
129 / 365

Pigeon and man with suitcase

A bit of street photography from Bergen. He definitely spotted me :-)
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

