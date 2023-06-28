Sign up
Previous
128 / 365
Goodies from Colombia
A diary shot as well today.
Claudia came back from Colombia late yesterday and she brought gifts.... :-)
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1048
photos
74
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
28th June 2023 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Karen
ace
I can literally smell that coffee. It must taste so good. The 8-year coffee liqueur looks very drinkable, too!
June 28th, 2023
