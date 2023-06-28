Previous
Goodies from Colombia by helstor365
128 / 365

Goodies from Colombia

A diary shot as well today.

Claudia came back from Colombia late yesterday and she brought gifts.... :-)
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
I can literally smell that coffee. It must taste so good. The 8-year coffee liqueur looks very drinkable, too!
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise