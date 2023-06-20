Previous
Mink by helstor365
127 / 365

Mink

Look who I met on my walk today. When I moved here in the late 60s, seeing mink was almost a daily occurrence. There were several large mink farms here and lots of escapees running around :-)

The mink farms are long gone and it has been years and years since the last time I saw a mink here.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
How cute, I have never seen one before.
June 20th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Very cute. I hope they have established a community and that they won't be hunted :-)
June 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise