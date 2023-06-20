Sign up
Previous
127 / 365
Mink
Look who I met on my walk today. When I moved here in the late 60s, seeing mink was almost a daily occurrence. There were several large mink farms here and lots of escapees running around :-)
The mink farms are long gone and it has been years and years since the last time I saw a mink here.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1039
photos
75
followers
33
following
Tags
mink
Diana
ace
How cute, I have never seen one before.
June 20th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Very cute. I hope they have established a community and that they won't be hunted :-)
June 20th, 2023
