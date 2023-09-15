Sign up
Previous
156 / 365
Can't think of a title....
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
42% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
moni kozi
Here's a tip: flower pot, pillar and rocks :D :D :D
I like the strange association of elements.
September 15th, 2023
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@monikozi
Thanks, it was really weird but I went completely blank with this one :-)
September 15th, 2023
I like the strange association of elements.