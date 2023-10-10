Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
162 / 365
It's beginning to look a lot like......
Look who I met on my walk today :-)
10th October 2023
10th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1186
photos
79
followers
32
following
44% complete
View this month »
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
Latest from all albums
161
1019
1020
1021
1022
1023
162
1024
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
10th October 2023 8:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Oh my, I bet that was a surprise!
I was in Bergen last month, for a couple of days before a cruise. I’d been before and love you City.
October 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I was in Bergen last month, for a couple of days before a cruise. I’d been before and love you City.