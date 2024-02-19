Samsung ST30 vs Canon S120

Previous
The Canon isn't that much bigger than the Samsung but in IQ and everything else it is in a different league. It has a larger sensor (slightly bigger than the most common P&S cameras), it shoots RAW and it has full manual controls.
Richard Lewis ace
Been looking at the S120 - are you happy with it?
February 19th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
Yes I'm very happy with it. It shoots RAW so you can use the AI Denoise in Lightroom/Camera RAW so you can get clean images even if you shoot at higher ISO. The 24 to 120mm lens is very versatile and the whole thing fits in a shirt or pants pocket :-)

Check out this video where a guy explain how he used an S120 as his only video/photo camera on a trip to England:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZnCajqA6wg
February 19th, 2024  
