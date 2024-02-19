Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
227 / 365
Samsung ST30 vs Canon S120
The Canon isn't that much bigger than the Samsung but in IQ and everything else it is in a different league. It has a larger sensor (slightly bigger than the most common P&S cameras), it shoots RAW and it has full manual controls.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1383
photos
88
followers
33
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Latest from all albums
224
1153
225
1154
226
1155
227
1156
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
s120
Richard Lewis
ace
Been looking at the S120 - are you happy with it?
February 19th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Yes I'm very happy with it. It shoots RAW so you can use the AI Denoise in Lightroom/Camera RAW so you can get clean images even if you shoot at higher ISO. The 24 to 120mm lens is very versatile and the whole thing fits in a shirt or pants pocket :-)
Check out this video where a guy explain how he used an S120 as his only video/photo camera on a trip to England:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZnCajqA6wg
February 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Check out this video where a guy explain how he used an S120 as his only video/photo camera on a trip to England:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZnCajqA6wg