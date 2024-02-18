Sign up
Previous
226 / 365
Entrance
Another shot with the "Retro" picture style
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
SAMSUNG ST30
Taken
18th February 2024 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
st30
