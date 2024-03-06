Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
More signs of spring
Flower that was in full bloom in a frozen flowerbed
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1407
photos
87
followers
33
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Latest from all albums
232
1169
1170
233
234
1171
235
1172
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Extras
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
6th March 2024 8:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
g90
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous close-up! It's a hellebore, they're very hardy.
March 6th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@busylady
Thank you for identifying it. I looked it up and it seems like we call it "julerose" (christmas rose) here.
March 6th, 2024
Julie Duncan
ace
Gorgeous!
March 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
March 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close