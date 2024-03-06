Previous
More signs of spring by helstor365
More signs of spring

Flower that was in full bloom in a frozen flowerbed
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous close-up! It's a hellebore, they're very hardy.
March 6th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@busylady Thank you for identifying it. I looked it up and it seems like we call it "julerose" (christmas rose) here.
March 6th, 2024  
Julie Duncan ace
Gorgeous!
March 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up of this beauty.
March 6th, 2024  
