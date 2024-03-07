Sign up
Previous
236 / 365
Bergen harbour
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1409
photos
87
followers
33
following
64% complete
View this month »
236
Tags
1 week-1 camera
,
g90
Diana
ace
An interesting harbour, what is that line of flat colourful buildings in front?
March 7th, 2024
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks Diana. Right behind the little green shed is where the traditional fish market is during the summer months. The ugly building behind the boat with the blue tarp was built some years ago and houses restaurants (mostly sea food restaurants). The building is very controversial here in Bergen and lots of people want to have it removed.
March 7th, 2024
