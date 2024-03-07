Previous
Bergen harbour by helstor365
Bergen harbour

7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
An interesting harbour, what is that line of flat colourful buildings in front?
March 7th, 2024  
Helge E. Storheim ace
@ludwigsdiana Thanks Diana. Right behind the little green shed is where the traditional fish market is during the summer months. The ugly building behind the boat with the blue tarp was built some years ago and houses restaurants (mostly sea food restaurants). The building is very controversial here in Bergen and lots of people want to have it removed.
March 7th, 2024  
