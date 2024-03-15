Previous
Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a parking ticket by helstor365
Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a parking ticket

Not a common sight in Bergen. Actually I have never seen a RR SUV before and certainly not one with a parking ticket. A once in a lifetime experience :-)
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Krista Marson ace
Something tells me the driver won't pay the ticket! Haha
March 15th, 2024  
