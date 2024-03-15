Sign up
Previous
238 / 365
Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a parking ticket
Not a common sight in Bergen. Actually I have never seen a RR SUV before and certainly not one with a parking ticket. A once in a lifetime experience :-)
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Camera
Canon PowerShot G5 X
Taken
15th March 2024 12:23pm
Tags
g5x
,
1 week-1 camera
Krista Marson
ace
Something tells me the driver won't pay the ticket! Haha
March 15th, 2024
