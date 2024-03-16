Previous
Open plan bird box :-) by helstor365
239 / 365

Open plan bird box :-)

16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Funny title! May become a great spot for squirrels if you have any
March 16th, 2024  
