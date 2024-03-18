Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
240 / 365
Skateboard girl
Graffiti in Bergen
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1424
photos
87
followers
33
following
65% complete
View this month »
233
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
Latest from all albums
1180
238
1181
239
1182
1183
240
1184
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
X20
Taken
18th March 2024 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
What a fabulous find and shot!
March 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close