Previous
No parking... by helstor365
241 / 365

No parking...

... your butt on that chair :-)
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
lol - what on earth is it doing there! Very humorous capture 😄
March 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise