Life belt by helstor365
246 / 365

Life belt

Just like my waterproof compact camera (the Olympus TG-5) the E-M10has a lot of picture styles or Art-Filters as they also call them. This is a jpg with the "Grainy B&W Film" picture style.

I have adjusted highlights and shadows a bit, crushed the blacks and added a vignette. The grain comes with the picture style.

With the right kind of subject I kind of like this style :-)
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

