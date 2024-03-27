Life belt

Just like my waterproof compact camera (the Olympus TG-5) the E-M10has a lot of picture styles or Art-Filters as they also call them. This is a jpg with the "Grainy B&W Film" picture style.



I have adjusted highlights and shadows a bit, crushed the blacks and added a vignette. The grain comes with the picture style.



With the right kind of subject I kind of like this style :-)