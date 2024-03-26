Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
245 / 365
Lignified panther (or lion ;-)
I learned a new word today: Lignify - to turn into wood
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1437
photos
85
followers
33
following
67% complete
View this month »
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Latest from all albums
242
1189
243
1190
244
1191
245
1192
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
26th March 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
e-m10
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
such a wonderful find and capture, amazing shape and textures.
March 26th, 2024
Karen
ace
Wow - what a find. It maybe also bears some slight resemblance to a mountain gorilla’s eyes and nasal features.
Interesting word! I absolutely love words. At first I thought I saw the word ‘dignified’ … then looked more keenly and saw was it actually was.
March 26th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted.
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Interesting word! I absolutely love words. At first I thought I saw the word ‘dignified’ … then looked more keenly and saw was it actually was.