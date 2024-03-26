Previous
Lignified panther (or lion ;-) by helstor365
Lignified panther (or lion ;-)

I learned a new word today: Lignify - to turn into wood
Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
such a wonderful find and capture, amazing shape and textures.
March 26th, 2024  
Karen ace
Wow - what a find. It maybe also bears some slight resemblance to a mountain gorilla’s eyes and nasal features.

Interesting word! I absolutely love words. At first I thought I saw the word ‘dignified’ … then looked more keenly and saw was it actually was.
March 26th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Well spotted.
March 26th, 2024  
