Previous
244 / 365
ITM (Intentional Tram Movement :-)
Taken through the window of the City Rail as it is pulling out from one of the underground stations
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
2
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
66% complete
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
25th March 2024 11:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
e-m10
,
1 week-1 camera
John Falconer
ace
Love the caption!!
March 25th, 2024
Karen
ace
I think you’ve started a new genre of photography! 😁 Great title, and terrific photo.
March 25th, 2024
