ITM (Intentional Tram Movement :-) by helstor365
ITM (Intentional Tram Movement :-)

Taken through the window of the City Rail as it is pulling out from one of the underground stations
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
John Falconer ace
Love the caption!!
March 25th, 2024  
Karen ace
I think you’ve started a new genre of photography! 😁 Great title, and terrific photo.
March 25th, 2024  
