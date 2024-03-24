Previous
The City park (again) by helstor365
242 / 365

The City park (again)

Cold but beautiful Palm Sunday in Bergen
24th March 2024 24th Mar 24

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful blues.
March 24th, 2024  
