242 / 365
The City park (again)
Cold but beautiful Palm Sunday in Bergen
24th March 2024
24th Mar 24
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1432
photos
85
followers
33
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Camera
X20
Taken
24th March 2024 10:09am
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
x20
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Wonderful composition and capture, such beautiful blues.
March 24th, 2024
