Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
254 / 365
Buttons & Dials
and lots of them on the X-T2
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
1458
photos
86
followers
34
following
69% complete
View this month »
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Latest from all albums
1200
1201
252
253
1202
1203
254
1204
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
7th April 2024 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
x-t2
,
1 week-1 camera
Diana
ace
Omw, something for pros!
April 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close