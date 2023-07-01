Sign up
82 / 365
Pots and Pans
Not too creative, but I love having them hung in my pantry instead of stacking in a cabinet.
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
87
photos
18
followers
39
following
22% complete
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
Views
4
4
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2023 8:01pm
Tags
july23words
Babs
ace
What a great idea.
July 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
You are very organized
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@onewing
Thank you.
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@bkbinthecity
Ha Ha….not always.
July 2nd, 2023
