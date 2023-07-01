Previous
Pots and Pans by illinilass
82 / 365

Pots and Pans

Not too creative, but I love having them hung in my pantry instead of stacking in a cabinet.
1st July 2023 1st Jul 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a great idea.
July 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
You are very organized
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@onewing
Thank you.
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@bkbinthecity
Ha Ha….not always.
July 2nd, 2023  
