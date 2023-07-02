Previous
COLLAGE #2 by illinilass
COLLAGE #2

From the Chihuly exhibition at the Missouri Botanical Gardens back in May
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Babs ace
What a great collage. I wonder if they have any breakages when the glass is open to the elements.
July 2nd, 2023  
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
July 2nd, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@onewing
I would like to know that also. They have had the “sun gates” for over 10 years. Next time I’m there I will ask what they do in the winter with their outdoor pieces. Most in this collage are just on temporary loan till October.
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you so much.
July 2nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
@pdulis
Thank you very much.
July 2nd, 2023  
