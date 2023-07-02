Sign up
Previous
83 / 365
COLLAGE #2
From the Chihuly exhibition at the Missouri Botanical Gardens back in May
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
6
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
gardens
,
chihuly
Babs
ace
What a great collage. I wonder if they have any breakages when the glass is open to the elements.
July 2nd, 2023
bkb in the city
Beautiful collage
July 2nd, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@onewing
I would like to know that also. They have had the “sun gates” for over 10 years. Next time I’m there I will ask what they do in the winter with their outdoor pieces. Most in this collage are just on temporary loan till October.
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you so much.
July 2nd, 2023
Dorothy
ace
@pdulis
Thank you very much.
July 2nd, 2023
