Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
127 / 365
They have stopped demolition of this building
For at least the last month, we have tried to find out what it has been in the past. It’s in an industrial area. Odd it seems like there is a lot of old furniture in the rooms. I don’t believe it was ever an apartment building.
20th August 2023
20th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
146
photos
30
followers
53
following
34% complete
View this month »
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
Latest from all albums
121
13
122
123
124
125
126
127
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
building
,
peoria
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close