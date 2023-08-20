Previous
They have stopped demolition of this building by illinilass
127 / 365

They have stopped demolition of this building

For at least the last month, we have tried to find out what it has been in the past. It’s in an industrial area. Odd it seems like there is a lot of old furniture in the rooms. I don’t believe it was ever an apartment building.
20th August 2023 20th Aug 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise