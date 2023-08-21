Previous
A flying saucer landed in our yard…or is it by illinilass
128 / 365

A flying saucer landed in our yard…or is it

An umbrella or maybe a mushroom?
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise