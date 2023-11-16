Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Cows in the corn 🌽
Coming home today we passed these “gleaners”.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
autumn
,
cows
Pyrrhula
A beautiful rual scene and capture
November 16th, 2023
winghong_ho
Nice view. Love the layers.
November 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
November 16th, 2023
