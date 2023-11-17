Previous
Busy day by illinilass
204 / 365

Busy day

So after I finished dusting bookcases I decided to take this photo.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
A wonderful selection of books you have there Dorothy, I like the bookends too ;-)
November 19th, 2023  
