204 / 365
Bears I’ve “met” in Canada 🇨🇦
Used to travel quite a bit across beautiful, friendly Canada.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
canada
,
bears
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great collage- love the one popping up to take a peek at you in the upper right.
November 18th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
wow, did you met them in wild. so cool but scary.
November 18th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great collage. I take it you stayed in the vehicle??
November 18th, 2023
